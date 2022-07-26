Avengers: The Kang Dynasty Just Landed The Perfect Director
Among the flood of announcements from Marvel Studios at San Diego Comic-Con 2022 was the news that many diehard MCU fans had long expected: a new pair of "Avengers" movies, both slated for release in 2025. The first, expected in May of that year, will be subtitled "The Kang Dynasty," while the second, with a fall release, is subtitled "Secret Wars."
The news, which came alongside announcements for "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" and several other upcoming projects, confirmed that the big bad for the foreseeable future of the MCU will be Kang the Conqueror, much as Thanos was until "Avengers: Endgame." Though he hasn't yet identified himself by that name, we've already seen Kang in action. Played by Jonathan Majors of "Lovecraft Country" fame, the character first appeared in the final episode of "Loki" Season 1, identifying himself as "He Who Remains," the secret mastermind controlling the Time Variance Authority.
In the comics, the "Kang Dynasty" storyline finds Kang taking over Earth, but the MCU version of the character seems poised to launch an assault against the entire multiverse. Such a fearsome foe surely requires the right creative mind to take control of the action from behind the scenes. Luckily, it seems that "Avengers: The Kang Dynasty" has already located the perfect director.
Shang-Chi director Destin Daniel Cretton will direct Avengers: The Kang Dynasty
According to The Hollywood Reporter, director Destin Daniel Cretton is now set to helm "Avengers: The Kang Dynasty." Of course, Cretton is no stranger to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, having previously directed "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings." That film, which marked the franchise's second installment in the so-called "Multiverse Saga," racked up over $400 million at the global box office upon its release in September 2021 (via Box Office Mojo).
While not even close to the numbers mustered a few months later by "Spider-Man: No Way Home," it was an impressive showing for a movie released as the theatrical experience was still crawling its way back after more than a year of the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, the Simu Liu vehicle was well received by critics and fans alike, boasting a pair of impressive scores on Rotten Tomatoes. Evidently, Marvel Studios was pleased with Cretton's work.
Longtime fans of Marvel Studios know that the company has a history of bringing successful directors back to work on subsequent projects. Indeed, Taika Waititi has directed two "Thor" films, while James Gunn has spearheaded three adventures with the "Guardians of the Galaxy." Likewise, the Russo Brothers have directed three different entries in the MCU, including "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Avengers: Endgame." Given the fact that the "Avengers" series is the crown jewel of the MCU, it would seem the studio has found yet another close, trusted collaborator in Cretton.
Now we only have the long wait until 2025 to see what wonders "Avengers: The Kang Dynasty" has in store with Cretton at the helm.