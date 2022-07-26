Avengers: The Kang Dynasty Just Landed The Perfect Director

Among the flood of announcements from Marvel Studios at San Diego Comic-Con 2022 was the news that many diehard MCU fans had long expected: a new pair of "Avengers" movies, both slated for release in 2025. The first, expected in May of that year, will be subtitled "The Kang Dynasty," while the second, with a fall release, is subtitled "Secret Wars."

The news, which came alongside announcements for "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" and several other upcoming projects, confirmed that the big bad for the foreseeable future of the MCU will be Kang the Conqueror, much as Thanos was until "Avengers: Endgame." Though he hasn't yet identified himself by that name, we've already seen Kang in action. Played by Jonathan Majors of "Lovecraft Country" fame, the character first appeared in the final episode of "Loki" Season 1, identifying himself as "He Who Remains," the secret mastermind controlling the Time Variance Authority.

In the comics, the "Kang Dynasty" storyline finds Kang taking over Earth, but the MCU version of the character seems poised to launch an assault against the entire multiverse. Such a fearsome foe surely requires the right creative mind to take control of the action from behind the scenes. Luckily, it seems that "Avengers: The Kang Dynasty" has already located the perfect director.