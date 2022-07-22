Here's What Happens When You Call The Number On The New She-Hulk Poster

While many MCU fans would prefer to ignore the standalone Hulk movie, there's no denying that the character has been a highlight of the franchise, especially since Mark Ruffalo took over the role in 2012 for "The Avengers." Now, Marvel Studios is bringing a new Hulk to town in the form of Jennifer Walters, legal powerhouse. Played by Tatiana Maslany, "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" will be the next live-action MCU series to hit Disney+, and will follow Walters through her attempts to balance a superstar legal career with a love life, all of which is made difficult by the fact that, you know, she turns into a giant green rage-monster at the drop of a dime.

Fans have been furiously theorizing what "She-Hulk" might entail, from the possible return of Charlie Cox as fellow law practitioner Matthew Murdock (aka Daredevil) to possibly revealing Bruce Banner's long-lost son. And while there was some concern over the quality of the VFX employed for the trailer, Marvel seems to have fixed that rather quickly. Even the show's music has been hyped up, with composer Amie Doherty telling MCU fans to keep their ears peeled for Easter eggs.

At this week's San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel unveiled a new, interactive poster for the show. Found in gift bags at the Disney+ Comic-Con booth, the poster imitates an advertisement for Walters' services and features a telephone number at the bottom of the screen. If you were tempted to call 1-877-SHE-HULK but didn't know what to expect, there's no need to worry. We called it for you, and here's what you'll be treated to if you dial in yourself.