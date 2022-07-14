Marvel's She-Hulk Is Trying Really Hard To Win You Back With A New Image

Following the backlash to the CGI in the "She-Hulk" trailer, it would appear that some steps have been taken to remedy Jennifer Walters' look for the upcoming Disney+ series. Fan account @SestraHulk posted an image of She-Hulk to their Twitter page, which they credit to SFX Magazine. While the image itself is a simple close-up shot of the character's face, it does look more polished and less uncanny than what we saw in the trailer. In fact, fans on Twitter responded to the tweet to express their relief at the apparent upgrade in the CGI effects.

"Oh, wow, she looks REALLY good. CGI definitely isn't an issue here," commented @LLispyLizard. Others were in total agreement. "[L]ooks wayyyy better now," @MitchNoFear posted, while @UniverseOfFlash had some words of advice for fans who were nervous after seeing the trailer. "If it one thing I learned from Marvel Studios so far is that when it comes to their VFX, what is shown in first trailers don't reflect on the final working product (at least in most known cases)," they tweeted, "and that a little patience is required to see what is really coming."

Fans will have to wait until "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" premieres on Disney+ on August 17 to truly see how it all turns out.