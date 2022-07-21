Why You'll Want To Listen Extra-Closely To The Score Of She-Hulk

For as long as superheroes have existed on screen, their music has helped them soar through the skies and into our imaginations. From John Williams' iconic "Superman" theme to the rousing horns that blast every time the Avengers assemble, a superhero landing just wouldn't be the same without the emotional cues provided by their scores. Now, ahead of the upcoming Disney+ series, "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law," composer Amie Doherty took the stage at San Diego Comic-Con to announce some big plans for the show's sound design.

Marvel Studios hasn't been skimping on music when it comes to its Disney+ originals. Most recently, "Ms. Marvel" was scored by five-time Emmy award-winning composer Laura Karpman, who worked alongside executive producer Sana Amanat to infuse the show with a blend of classic superhero symphonics and South Asian flair that reflected its Pakistani-American hero's heritage (via Variety). In the final moments of that show, the score added a whole new dimension to the narrative, signaling a major change in the MCU with a well-placed rendition of a classic superhero anthem.

With "She-Hulk," Doherty has equally large ambitions, and, during a panel of TV and film composers at SDCC, she gave fans a reason to listen extra closely when Tatiana Maslany plays the lean, green, legal machine on the small screen in August.