Small Details You Missed In The First She-Hulk: Attorney At Law Trailer

Comic fans who adore "She-Hulk" definitely know all about how she ends up gaining her mighty powers. Per Marvel, Jennifer Walters was once your average Los Angeles lawyer — until she is injured in a car crash. Her cousin, Bruce Banner, happens to be in town when she's hurt and gives her a life-saving blood transfusion. It turns out that gamma rays are definitely bloodborne; Jennifer suddenly becomes the super-strong, super-durable She-Hulk, though she retains her wit and intelligence after hulking out whenever she gets angry, unlike Bruce.

The trailer for "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" definitely hints that some of her comics backstory makes it into her Marvel Cinematic Universe. Early in the trailer, we see a brief shot of a car crashing into some underbrush, suggesting that this version of Jennifer will also have to go through a distressing event to trigger her powers via a blood transfusion. Another clip shows Jennifer sitting up, her face turning green before a reflection in her smashed-up car door reveals her She-Hulk form.

Another similarity to the comics: The relationship between Bruce and Jennifer appears to be a close-knit one. Tons of scenes are woven throughout the trailer that sees the duo spending time together at what appears to be Bruce's tropical hideaway. Even better, there are flashes of Bruce mentoring Jennifer and teaching her how to control her powers, including the sight of him waking her up early with an air horn. One prominent scene used in the trailer features Bruce placing his cousin in an isolation chamber and strapping a helmet to her head, then angering her. Will the two cousins come to blows? The trailer's light tone suggests it's unlikely, but you never know.