Small Details You Missed In The First She-Hulk: Attorney At Law Trailer
The first trailer for "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" is finally here, and with it comes a ton of exciting teases about the life and world of the next major superhero to enter the MCU. The Marvel Disney+ show is part of Marvel Studios' massive Phase 4 slate, which includes previously-released hits "Black Widow," "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings," "Eternals," "Moon Knight," and "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness." As we go deeper into Phase 4, fans eagerly await the arrival of "Ms. Marvel," starring Iman Vellani as the titular Jersey City teen who becomes a cosmically-charged hero after so much time spent wishing she was as superpowers as Captain Marvel and, of course, "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law." With "Ms. Marvel" arriving on June 8 and "She-Hulk" debuting on August 17, Marvel fans will be thoroughly entertained this summer.
So, what exactly awaits fans of She-Hulk who have been so keen to see their favorite green-skinned Marvel character make her MCU debut? The "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" trailer not only introduces Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters, but it also teases a major promotion at work and an uneasy transition into life as a Hulk. Luckily, Jennifer has her cousin, Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo), to lean on in these uncertain times. A thrilling preview of a Bruce-and-Jennifer training montage is shown, as well as very quick glimpses of She-Hulk antagonist Titania (Jameela Jamil), Emil Blonsky (Tim Roth), and Jennifer's rollercoaster romantic life. The trailer is also littered with exciting small details, which we should probably dig into right now.
We get a glimpse of Jennifer's She-Hulk backstory
Comic fans who adore "She-Hulk" definitely know all about how she ends up gaining her mighty powers. Per Marvel, Jennifer Walters was once your average Los Angeles lawyer — until she is injured in a car crash. Her cousin, Bruce Banner, happens to be in town when she's hurt and gives her a life-saving blood transfusion. It turns out that gamma rays are definitely bloodborne; Jennifer suddenly becomes the super-strong, super-durable She-Hulk, though she retains her wit and intelligence after hulking out whenever she gets angry, unlike Bruce.
The trailer for "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" definitely hints that some of her comics backstory makes it into her Marvel Cinematic Universe. Early in the trailer, we see a brief shot of a car crashing into some underbrush, suggesting that this version of Jennifer will also have to go through a distressing event to trigger her powers via a blood transfusion. Another clip shows Jennifer sitting up, her face turning green before a reflection in her smashed-up car door reveals her She-Hulk form.
Another similarity to the comics: The relationship between Bruce and Jennifer appears to be a close-knit one. Tons of scenes are woven throughout the trailer that sees the duo spending time together at what appears to be Bruce's tropical hideaway. Even better, there are flashes of Bruce mentoring Jennifer and teaching her how to control her powers, including the sight of him waking her up early with an air horn. One prominent scene used in the trailer features Bruce placing his cousin in an isolation chamber and strapping a helmet to her head, then angering her. Will the two cousins come to blows? The trailer's light tone suggests it's unlikely, but you never know.
Some Stark Industries equip teases an interesting location
Throughout the "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" trailer, Dr. Bruce Banner, aka Hulk, helps to counsel his cousin, Jennifer Walters, aka She-Hulk, in the ways of being a green giant. The first location in which we see the two working together appears somewhat tropical in nature. Although other Avengers may be tempted to relax at such a magical location, Hulk slams down a giant binder and insists that Jennifer deal with her powers, even though she certainly didn't ask for them.
The exact whereabouts of this appropriately green location is unclear, but an even more interesting environment appears only a few seconds later. Inside a high-tech facility of some kind, Bruce advises Jennifer on how to transform into her She-Hulk self. Interestingly, she dons similarly tropical shorts during this scene, in which a test appears to monitor her brainwaves during the transformation. Bruce decides the best way to force Jennifer to transform and test her strength is to send a wall of spinning blades in her direction. If you squint, you might catch the first two letters of what appears to be the Stark Industries logo before they are activated.
Because of this detail, it seems likely that this second location is deep in the heart of the building at the first location. However, given the many technologically-advanced devices present in this scene, including those Stark blades, it also seems possible this could be a Stark Industries-funded lab of some kind. At a minimum, this shot suggests Bruce has kept some ties to Pepper Potts or Stark Industries in the years following "Avengers: Endgame"; how else would the equipment have gotten there? Even after the death of Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.), the late Avenger's technologies have made several appearances, including "Spider-Man: Far From Home."
One of Jennifer's posters links to a She-Hulk villain
Like so many superheroes before her, Jennifer Walters doesn't want to be a superhero. Nowhere in the "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" trailer is this exhibited better than when we see her, in human form, fall backward onto her bed in what looks like a mixture of defeat and exasperation. It's easy to overlook some of the minor details of her abode, but there's one point you definitely don't want to gloss over.
Behind her head, on the left side of her bed, is a poster for a production of William Shakespeare's "A Midsummer Night's Dream." Yes, this poster shows that Jennifer is a patron of the arts, but more importantly, it teases one of the most iconic She-Hulk villains to enter the fray. You see, there's a character in the play known as Titania, queen of the fairies (via Britannica). She gets into a conflict with her husband, Oberon, and this quarrel drives much of the confusion in the main plot.
It just so happens that Titania is also the name of a She-Hulk supervillain, who will be played by Jameela Jamil in the upcoming series. You can actually catch a quick glimpse of Jamil in character later on in the trailer as the two get into a tussle in what appears to be a courthouse. It's a fun nod to a supervillain finally getting her live-action debut — and serves as a harbinger of things to come for Jennifer.
She-Hulk isn't so keen to be an Avenger
The Avengers get a nice shout-out in the "She-Hulk" trailer, proving that even after "Avengers: Endgame," they are still on everyone's mind. With the superhero team getting referenced in several Phase 4 projects — "Spider-Man: No Way Home," "Eternals" — it's not a surprise to see them get a nod again. However, in the trailer, Jennifer Walters seems to be poking fun at Earth's Mightiest Heroes and not praising them, especially one particular team member.
Near the end of the trailer, Jennifer's friend Nikki (Ginger Gonzaga) suggests that She-Hulk could be one of the Avengers, which the former finds rather comical. "That is for billionaires and narcissists. And adult orphans, for some reason," Jennifer says in her Hulk form. These three descriptions all seem to be directed at Tony Stark, who sure does fit the bill. In the July 1980 "The Savage She-Hulk" #6 comic, Jennifer Walters prosecutes Tony Stark, which might be at the root of her passive-aggressive remarks in this MCU trailer. Jennifer easily could have mentioned any other Avengers-defining characteristics like super-soldier, assassin, or god, but her jabs were all toward Tony. Hopefully, "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" will give us an explanation as to why.
Abomination is back
Much of the "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" trailer focuses on introducing the titular heroine and her corner of the MCU. At the same time, it didn't shy away from calling back to the franchise's past as well. As expected, Bruce Banner features prominently on the show, but so does one of his greatest rivals: Emil Blonsky (Tim Roth), better known as Abomination. The former military man pops up in the teaser a couple of times in both his human and monster forms, confined to a maximum-security prison cell. Time will tell how heavily he features in the story.
For those unfamiliar with this long-forgotten MCU villain, Roth made his first appearance as Blonsky (and later, Abomination) in 2008's "The Incredible Hulk," giving Edward Norton's moody Hulk a run for his money. Of course, he's ultimately defeated in battle by the time the credits roll and ends up imprisoned at the Vault — and that's where his story stops for over a decade. Surprisingly, Abomination returned to the MCU spotlight with 2021's "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" as part of Xu Xialing's (Meng'er Zhang) Golden Daggers Club, where he and Wong (Benedict Wong) have built a rapport rigging fights together.
The Frog-Man cometh
In a true blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment, at about a minute-and-a-half into the "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" trailer, a character that looks an awful lot like Frog-Man appears for a split second. Considering the more comedic tone of the trailer, including a character like Frog-Man wouldn't be the worst idea in the world. First introduced in 1965, Frog-Man's alter ego is François LeBlanc, an Olympic-level athlete who joins the villainous Ani-Men team. However, the arguably more popular version of the character is Eugene Patilio, who reinvents Frog-Man as more of a superhero character (via Marvel Database).
Eugene's father is a man named Vincent, once known by the supervillain name Leap-Frog. It's a name Eugene takes on before reconsidering his life of crime and becoming the heroic Frog-Man instead. Many of Frog-Man's victories in the comics come from sheer luck, as opposed to any sort of skill, and the character is often played for laughs. However, his suit does contain advanced technology that allows him to jump far and high, which is part of what makes his superhero name so apt.
It's not entirely clear if this character that we see so little of is meant to be Frog-Man, Leap-Frog, or someone else entirely, but the resemblance to the comic book character is undeniable.