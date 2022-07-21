George Takei Explains How Paws Of Fury Can Entertain And Teach Audiences - Exclusive

"Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank" may seem on the surface like just another animated movie starring anthropomorphic animals (dogs and cats, in this case), but one of its stars, George Takei, thinks it goes much deeper than that.

In "Paws of Fury," Michael Cera voices Hank, a dog who's fallen on hard times and possibly finds redemption when he's appointed as the samurai in charge of protecting the small Japanese village of Kakamucho. There's just one problem: Kakamucho is populated by cats, who, not surprisingly, have a longstanding distrust of dogs. Complicating matters further is that Hank doesn't know how to be a samurai and seeks advice from a retired, disillusioned warrior named Jimbo (Samuel L. Jackson).

To make matters even worse, Hank's installation in the job is all part of a plan by local bad guy Ika Chu (Ricky Gervais) to turn Kakamucho upside down so he can drive out its residents and level it — because the town blocks the view from Ika Chu's palatial home in the hills above.

George Takei, best known as Mr. Sulu on the original "Star Trek" — and for his signature expression of "Oh my!" — says that the scenario of "Paws of Fury" is perfect for a timeless moral lesson. "It's the opposites coming together," he told Looper in an exclusive interview, "where there's a lot of suffering, and the opposites learning from each other."