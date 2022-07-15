George Takei On The Classic Japanese Movies That Inspired Paws Of Fury - Exclusive

"Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank," the new animated movie starring the voices of Michael Cera, Ricky Gervais, Samuel L. Jackson, George Takei, and others, is largely a family-friendly remake of — of all things — Mel Brooks' ribald, extremely politically incorrect 1974 comedy "Blazing Saddles." In fact, not only does Brooks play a role in this film, but he and his collaborators on the script for his classic spoof of Westerns are also given credit on the "Paws" screenplay alongside its writers, Ed Stone and Nate Hopper.

In Brooks' film, a dastardly official named Hedley Lamarr plans to bring down the small frontier town of Rock Ridge so that a railroad can run through the area and he can collect millions as a result. To do this, he appoints a Black railroad worker named Bart (Cleavon Little) as sheriff — but being that this is 1874, the townspeople don't take kindly to this, which is precisely what Lamarr wants.

"Paws of Fury" takes the action out of the American Old West and into a Japanese village populated by cats, which local land baron Ika Chu (Gervais) can't stand because the town blocks the view from his palace. Obsessed with leveling the village, Gervais gets a hapless dog named Hank (Cera) appointed samurai to protect the town — with the villagers responding pretty much like the town of Rock Ridge did.

Despite the clear connection to "Blazing Saddles" — right down to specific (if cleaned up) scenes and dialogue — cast member George Takei, who plays Ika Chu's henchman Ohga, also says there's another influence at play. "They're legendary," he told Looper about the films he thinks "Paws" draws inspiration from.