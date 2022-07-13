Paws Of Fury's George Takei On The Movie's Influences, His Activism And More - Exclusive Interview

Even without his many other accomplishments in life, George Takei's place in history is secure for originating the role of Enterprise helmsman Hikaru Sulu on the original "Star Trek" series and six subsequent feature films. Having a person of Japanese descent on the bridge of the Enterprise (and occasionally in command) was groundbreaking, just over a generation after one of the most shameful periods in American history when Japanese-Americans, including Takei's own family, were placed in internment camps during World War II for suspected disloyalty.

Takei's work at breaking down stereotypes, along with his later efforts for human and LGBTQ+ rights, dovetail nicely with his voice work in the new animated feature film, "Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank." Based loosely on the 1973 Mel Brooks comedy classic "Blazing Saddles," the film follows Hank (Michael Cera), a running-out-of-options dog who is chosen by the local land baron, a cat named Ika Chu (Ricky Gervais), to become the samurai protector of the small village of Kakamucho. However, Ika Chu has a secret agenda: He hopes that installing a dog as samurai in a town full of cats will help him complete his plan of destroying the village entirely, because it obstructs the view from his palace.

Ika is aided in his plot by a private army of ninjas led by his loyal henchman Ohga, voiced by Takei. With its timely message of overcoming differences and prejudices to work together for common goals and justice, "Paws of Fury" is right in Takei's wheelhouse. "The lessons to be learned from history are ways to deal with the problems of today," Takei tells Looper. "How much more entertaining a way can you resurrect history than with anime, via entertainment?"