Michael Cera On Why He Loved Working With Samuel L. Jackson On Paws Of Fury - Exclusive

Any actor would probably jump at the chance to work with Samuel L. Jackson in any capacity, but what made Michael Cera's opportunity so unusual was that, for an animated film, it was a rarity. Voice actors for animated fare often never interact in the same way they would for a live-action film. They usually come in for a day — or a few hours — and record their dialogue alone, with only the directors and crew there to feed them their cues and guide their performances.

But Cera and Jackson did spend one recording session together, and Cera said it was an absolute blast. "It was definitely helpful, and it was thrilling too," he told Looper. "Even if they didn't end up using anything from that session, it was a great afternoon in my life to get to work with that guy."

Working opposite even one other cast member gave them more room to experiment. "You can fool around a little more," he explained. "I wish we had a chance to do more of it because when you're working with someone for the first time, you start picking up on their rhythms, and it starts to feel really good. I'm glad we had a chance to do that, especially with [Jackson]."

Cera added that he "would've loved" a chance for more of the cast to record together, especially since "Paws of Fury" was a few years in the making. "I had a Zoom conversation with Ricky Gervais about a year ago, and we talked about this movie and said, 'One day, people are going to see it,' because we had been working on it for so long. It's exciting that it's finally coming out."

