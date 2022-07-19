Why Paws Of Fury's George Takei Thinks It's Important For Him To Be An Activist - Exclusive

Fans and the general public alike will recognize George Takei for his iconic portrayal of Hikaru Sulu, Enterprise helmsman (and later, Excelsior captain) on the original "Star Trek," plus an animated follow-up series and six feature films. But Takei's post-"Star Trek" career has been diverse and colorful, ranging from voiceover work to recurring roles on other sci-fi series ("Heroes") to an appearance on the U.K. survival reality show "I'm a Celebrity ... Get Me Out of Here!"

He's returned to voiceover work for his latest role in the new animated film "Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank." Based loosely on the 1974 Mel Brooks-directed comedy "Blazing Saddles," the film tells the story of a dog named Hank (Michael Cera) who is appointed samurai to protect a town of cats — all so a local ruler (Ricky Gervais) can sow discord in the town and eventually displace it. Takei plays Ohga, the villain's loyal if dim-witted henchman who eventually has a change of heart.

Perhaps Takei's most important role in his later years, however, has been that of activist. Since coming out in 2005 as gay, Takei has worked on behalf of LGBTQ+ rights and (via The Progressive) helped push back against legislation banning same-sex marriage. He has also labored to increase awareness of a dark chapter of World War II history during which innocent Japanese Americans — including Takei and his own family (via Huffpost) — were hauled into internment camps when their loyalty to the U.S. was questioned.

As a result, Takei says that even a lighthearted animated film like "Paws of Fury" reflects the larger role that activism has played in his life. "We live in a turbulent society," he told Looper. "The lessons to be learned from history are ways to deal with the problems of today."