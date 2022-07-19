The Russo Brothers Mount An Interesting Defense Of The MCU's Creative Vision

As the Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to dominate pop culture with a steady stream of superhero cinema, not everyone is pleased. While MCU fans continue to enjoy recent offerings such as "Thor: Love and Thunder," or the recent "Ms. Marvel" series on Disney+, others have held the franchise up as an example of what they feel is wrong with the current entertainment landscape.

Famously, celebrated director Martin Scorsese kicked much of the ongoing discourse off back in 2019 when he claimed Marvel movies weren't "cinema." He later clarified in an op-ed for The New York Times that he feels theaters are "crowded with franchise pictures." Even actor Willem Dafoe, who starred as Green Goblin in "Spider-Man: No Way Home," the largest MCU movie of recent memory, has had his gripes with comic book movies. Around the time of Scorsese's op-ed, he told an audience at New York's 92nd Street Y that he finds them "too long and noisy." In an era when it's hard to deny the decline of dramas and other past staples of cinema (especially those movies that fit somewhere between tentpole blockbusters and small-scale indie flicks) amid the rise of streaming and franchise films, figureheads at Marvel Studios have found it increasingly necessary to defend their creations from these criticisms.

Enter Joe and Anthony Russo, the sibling directorial team known as the Russo Brothers who helped architect the MCU, culminating in the franchise's twin crown jewels, "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Avengers: Endgame," which capped off a decade of meticulously intertwined storytelling. In recent interviews promoting their new Netflix movie, "The Gray Man," the filmmaking pair put forward their own defense of Marvel's recent output and overall creative vision.