How Willem Dafoe Really Felt About Superhero Movies Before Spider-Man: No Way Home

As one of the most memorable faces in Hollywood and one of its most wide-ranging performers, Willem Dafoe has had a whirlwind of a career, from action flicks to meditative art films, but his role as the Green Goblin, first in 2002's "Spider-Man," and now in "Spider-Man: No Way Home," is arguably his most famous character.

While Dafoe is reportedly quite happy with his work on those films, he has kept his cards close to the vest, over the years, regarding his attitude toward the superhero genre more generally. It's no secret that not every cape movie is as good as those in which Dafoe has appeared, and some can be genuinely terrible. But in a wide-ranging interview at the iconic 92nd Street Y in New York City in late 2019, the veteran actor made his true opinions about superhero movies known, adding to the growing list of Hollywood stars and professionals who have griped about the genre's current stranglehold on the box office, often facing intense backlash from the public and from those for whom superhero projects are their bread and butter.

Dafoe's comments were more nuanced than some, so here's what he had to say.