﻿The Old Man's Pej Vahdat Gushes About The Upswing Of Middle Eastern Representation In Hollywood - Exclusive

While actor Pej Vahdat is thrilled to be playing a pivotal role in Jeff Bridges' dramatic thriller "FX's The Old Man," he's equally as excited that the series is giving him yet another major opportunity as an Iranian American actor in Hollywood. More Middle Eastern representation in showbiz is on the top of the list of Vahdat's passions as an actor, and in the case of "The Old Man," he's excited to have earned a challenging role with refreshing material.

"It's truly something that keeps you going," Vahdat told Looper in an exclusive interview. "Sometimes, you do this stuff — and you're grateful for all the work, of course — but then sometimes something like this comes along and you're like, 'Oh, this is why you're doing this. This is why you started doing this. This was the dream.' You get to sink your teeth into a character like this who's nothing like me. I don't speak the language; I don't have the accent; I had to work my ass off to make sure it sounded right and I sounded right."

In "The Old Man," Vahdat plays the younger version of Faraz Hamzad, a charismatic Afghan tribal leader whom CIA operative Dan Chase (Bill Heck) befriended and then betrayed during an off-the-books mission during the Russian invasion of Afghanistan. Bridges plays the modern-day version of Chase, whose life is suddenly in peril after he's been discovered after living off the grid for 30 years because of his involvement in the operation.