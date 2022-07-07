Pej Vahdat's Surreal Feelings While Working On Jeff Bridges' Series The Old Man - Exclusive

Pej Vahdat has lots of stories to tell of his time as an actor in film and TV for the past 19 years, having amassed more than 70 credits, including high-profile turns on such series as "Shameless," "Bones," "Dallas," and "Empire." Easily some of the most exciting tales of Vahdat's career, however, surround his latest series, "FX's The Old Man."

It all began in a surreal manner during the audition process for writer-creator Jon Steinberg and executive producer Dan Shotz, when Vahdat was unaware that the series starred a showbiz icon.

"When I first auditioned for it, I was only allowed to see the sides for my character ... the original audition was this monologue that was so beautiful and so well written, especially for a character from that time in that situation," Vahdat told Looper in an exclusive interview. "When I read that, I said, 'What is this? This is incredible!' I was floored, and thankfully, I didn't know who was involved, because if I did, I would've been extra nervous."

Vahdat's fears of being nervous were completely validated when he found out his approval hinged on the thoughts of the star and producer of "The Old Man" — Oscar-winning actor Jeff Bridges.

Like most of the world during the pandemic, Vahdat's life was thrown into disarray as people began to adjust to life in the shadow of COVID-19. As such, he didn't get a callback until months after his first audition: "I was doing my thing, trying to get past the craziness of the beginning of the pandemic, and then they called in August," Vahdat recalled. "They wanted to see me again, but in a different scene, [which was] another beautifully written scene. Again, thankfully, they didn't tell me who was involved, and then boom — I got it. Then, they told me I got an email that said, 'Mr. Jeff Bridges approves Pej,' and I said, 'Whoa, whoa, what?'"

Luckily for Vahdat, there was more excitement ahead.