The Old Man Star Pej Vahdat On His New Series, Meeting Jeff Bridges And Jon Watts, And More - Exclusive Interview

Even though he's approaching his 20th year in Hollywood, it's immediately evident talking with "FX's The Old Man" star Pej Vahdat that he has the same passion and enthusiasm for the work that he's had since the beginning. That's because with nearly 70 roles to his credit, Vahdat's star continues to rise in the business, coming after impressive recurring turns on such hit series as "Shameless," "Bones," "Arrow," and "Empire."

While the COVID-19 pandemic caused a slowdown in the business over the past couple of years, it hasn't prevented Vahdat from embarking on perhaps the most exciting run of his career, working all at once on The CW series "Dynasty" as well as "The Old Man" and the upcoming third season of Showtime's "City on a Hill."

Playing on FX and streaming exclusively on Hulu, "The Old Man" chronicles the harrowing plight of Dan Chase (Jeff Bridges), a former CIA operative who finds himself exposed and in grave danger after living off the grid for 30 years. Once part of an off-the-books operation for the U.S. government to help a group of Afghan rebels fight the Russians after the country invaded Afghanistan, Chase is now being hunted by a former associate, FBI's Assistant Director for Counterintelligence Harold Harper (John Lithgow). If Chase reveals his role in the secret operation, it will not only damage the government but also destroy Harper's career.

Worse yet, the former operative is trying to protect the location and identity of his daughter from Harper and confront his past with Faraz Hamzad (Navid Negahban), an Afghan tribal leader that Chase aided — and ultimately betrayed — 30 years before. Vahdat plays the pivotal role of the young Faraz Hamzad, whose story is played out with the young Dan Chase (Bill Heck) in a separate timeline in the series that is set three decades prior.

In an exclusive interview with Looper, Vahdat discussed in detail his work on "The Old Man" and his first meeting with Bridges, as well as his current work on "Dynasty" and "City on a Hill" — the latter of which pairs him for the first time with another esteemed acting veteran, Kevin Bacon.