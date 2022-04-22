Jeff Bridges To Hit The Small Screen In FX Thriller Series The Old Man

Legendary actor and all-around Dude Jeff Bridges has appeared in all manner of movies over the years, from riding legendary light cycles in "Tron" to causing a spot of bother for Tony Stark when he decided to become Iron Man. Now he's confirmed to be entering into a territory where many stellar big-screen stars continue to venture by heading back to television.

Having not appeared on the small screen since 2009 in the TV movie "A Dog Year," Bridges is set to spend a stint in "The Old Man," a full series on FX that reads like a gig Liam Neeson clearly didn't hear about (via Deadline). Following in the footsteps of various other grizzled actors who've played men taking on "one last job," Bridges will appear as an ex-CIA agent whom some poor fool decides to cross. Of course, that said fool will make the wrong move and probably won't live long enough to regret it because there are some things that this dude just does not abide by.