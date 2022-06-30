Pej Vahdat Recalls His Meeting With The Old Man And Spider-Man Director Jon Watts - Exclusive

"FX's The Old Man" star Pej Vahdat has been working nonstop since he started in showbiz nearly 20 years ago, appearing in such series as "Shameless," "Bones," and "Empire." The shows have given Vahdat the opportunity to work with several top-tier actors and many acclaimed directors as he pursues his next projects.

New on FX and streaming exclusively on Hulu, "The Old Man" may be Vahdat's biggest series yet, considering the company involved. Jeff Bridges stars as Dan Chase, a former CIA operative whose off-the-books mission during the Russian invasion of Afghanistan 30 years earlier has come back to haunt him. Exposed after living off the grid since the end of the operation, Dan is on the run because he knows secrets that could bring down a former associate-turned-FBI bigwig (John Lithgow). Worse, Dan is wanted by Afghan tribal leader Faraz Hamzad (Navid Negahban), a former ally he betrayed three decades before. Vahdat plays the young version of Hamzad in extended flashback scenes, beginning in Episode 3.

Among the behind-the-scenes talent for "The Old Man" is MCU filmmaker Jon Watts, who executive produced the series and directed the first two episodes. While Vahdat didn't get to work directly with Watts, he's still beaming over an exciting encounter with the "Spider-Man" trilogy director at the premiere of "The Old Man."