The Television Academy Confirms What We Suspected About Kelly Reilly's Bold 2022 Emmys Play

"Yellowstone" has regularly been recognized as one of the most popular series on television for some time now, and the currently-in-production fifth season is proof the Paramount Network show is keen to keep the good times going. The Taylor Sheridan co-created series follows the life of John Dutton (Kevin Costner), his family, and his expert team of ranch employees as they attempt to keep control of the Dutton land in Montana. Since its debut in June 2018, "Yellowstone" has been a wild ride and highly successful amongst fans and critics (via Rotten Tomatoes).

However, "Yellowstone" doesn't just tell the story of the Dutton patriarch. Like many a great show, there are multiple protagonists the show is interested in, and some of those characters sometimes dominate the plot more than others. For example, Season 4 focuses heavily on John's daughter, Beth (Kelly Reilly), and her new husband (and John's right-hand man), Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser). Reilly's Beth is certainly a force to be reckoned with. She is incredibly loyal, brilliant, and often ruthless in her pursuits. At one point in the season, she goes as far as to force her adopted brother, Jamie (Wes Bentley), to kill his biological father (Will Patton).

Since Beth is so much of a focus in Season 4, The Hollywood Reporter detailed in May how, in the run-up to Emmy nominations, Reilly included her name in the outstanding lead actress in a drama category submission alongside Costner's lead actor submission. This was seemingly a bold move, as many would consider Beth a prominent supporting character alongside her siblings and Rip. With the official 2022 Emmy nominations now here, the Television Academy has confirmed what we suspected about Reilly's play.