Kelly Reilly Confirms What We Suspected About Playing Beth On Yellowstone

Following roles like Caroline in the 2005 adaptation of "Pride & Prejudice" and the Lady Macbeth-like Jordan Semyon on Season 2 of HBO crime drama "True Detective," Kelly Reilly joined the main cast of "Yellowstone" as Beth Dutton, the only adult daughter of John Dutton (Kevin Costner).

Beth, notably, is a popular character among fans, as one of the toughest and most resilient members of the Dutton family. Beth's toughness, however, doesn't always manifest in positive ways. For instance, a number fans and even Reilly herself struggled with a scene in which she tells Carter (Finn Little), her adoptive son of sorts, that she's not actually his mother, as she expects to soon go to jail and leave him without her guardianship. While Reilly provided fans some insight into Beth's state of mind in that moment after the scene first aired, she likewise described it as an emotional moment for her as a performer. Separately, Reilly has even described Beth as a character that has generally gone too far.

Now, in a recent interview published between "Yellowstone" Seasons 4 and 5, Reilly opened up about how she feels playing such a notoriously difficult character.