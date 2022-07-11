29% Of Fans Polled Said This Was Their Favorite Fast And Furious Villain

The "Fast & Furious" franchise is currently filming its 10th movie, "Fast X," according to a recent report from Deadline. "Fast X" is apparently supposed to be the first in a two-part finale of sorts per Vin Diesel (via GamesRadar). 2001's "The Fast and the Furious" seems so far away now, and since that time, fans have witnessed Diesel's Dominic "Dom" Toretto grow his family considerably from younger sister Mia (Jordana Brewster) and friend Brian O'Conner (Paul Walker). Even after losing Walker to a tragic car accident during the filming of "Furious 7," the Fast Family has since completed action-packed adventures on a massive scale.

These adventures always feature tricked out and incredibly nice cars, of course. They also have begun to feature some incredibly identifiable villains over the years as well. Back during the first movie, the villains weren't anything more than the FBI and Johnny Tran (Rick Yune). Moving forward after that, there were other distinct bad guys like Owen Shaw (Luke Evans) and Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham). Even Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's Luke Hobbs was a former villain before essentially joining and assisting Dom and the family. Most recently, in "The Fate of the Furious" and "F9: The Fast Saga," Charlize Theron's Cipher has brought some serious trouble to Dom in specific.

It's safe to say that being a "Fast & Furious" villain is always an action-packed and interesting gig, but which one ultimately did it best? Here's who fans deemed as their favorite "Fast & Furious" villain thus far.