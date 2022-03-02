Jason Momoa Confirms What We Suspected About His Fast And Furious 10 Role

Jason Momoa has been both King of the Sea and King of the Grass Sea with his roles in DC's "Aquaman" and HBO's "Game of Thrones." Alternating between a rogueish and carefree loner in the DC Universe, and a brutal warlord in "Game of Thrones," Momoa is popular for his rugged looks, his sense of humor, and the ability to project power — whether it be as a reluctant character that was cast into a war between two worlds, or a reckless warrior who responds to criticisms with savage acts of violence.

The "Fast and Furious" franchise has been a runaway success, known for its famous group of car aficionados that live fast and loose, and often get into escapades that involve tremendous feats of automobile acumen and intense special effects. There are currently 10 movies in the main franchise, with one spin-off, and they have earned an impressive $6.6 billion across all films (via The Numbers).

Now, Momoa will be joining this hit franchise with "Fast & Furious 10" (via IndieWire). What kind of role can we expect from the herculean actor?