Miles Teller Is Working To Get Tom Cruise On Board For Top Gun 3

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Miles Teller said that another "Top Gun" sequel "would be great but "it's all up to Tom." And while that may sound like a stock answer to a question that Teller and his fellow "Top Gun: Maverick" cast members have likely heard many times before, the actor offered a bit of hope for those fans wanting to soar the skies with Cruise again — "I've been having some conversations with him [Cruise] about it. We'll see."

One big selling point for another "Top Gun" film — for Teller, at least — is "Top Gun: Maverick's" massive worldwide box office take: "That's definitely what my team has been saying for these future negotiations," Teller told ET.

If Cruise is going to take to the skies again for a third "Top Gun" movie, fans are going to have to wait until he finds time in his busy schedule. The actor is currently working on his next "Mission: Impossible" movie "Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning — Part One," due in theaters in July 2023; and "Dead Reckoning — Part Two," which will likely hit the big screen in the summer of 2024 (via IndieWire).

Teller recently starred in the making of "The Godfather" streaming series "The Offer," for Paramount+, and is currently starring opposite Chris Hemsworth in the new Netflix original movie "Spiderhead" — which reteamed the actor with his "Top Gun: Maverick" director Joseph Kosinski (per IMDb).