Miles Teller Is Working To Get Tom Cruise On Board For Top Gun 3
Proving Tom Cruise has plenty of jet fuel left in the tank, "Top Gun: Maverick" took flight with moviegoers over Memorial Day weekend and is continuing to soar as one of the biggest hits of not only the summer movie season but 2022 overall. Amazingly, the sequel to the 1986 classic action-adventure "Top Gun" has provided a lot of firsts in Cruise's already storied nearly 40-year career (via Hollywood Walk of Fame), including his opening weekend box office that eclipsed $100 million, and his first film to sell more than $1 billion in tickets worldwide. According to US Weekly, the film is a big hit with critics.
"Top Gun: Maverick" finds Captain Pete "Maverick" Mitchell returning to the Top Gun program more than 30 years after he graduated with fellow ace pilots, including Tom "Iceman" Kazansky (Val Kilmer). Now an admiral, Iceman has ordered his old rival-turned-friend to train a group of elite pilots who are about to embark on a deadly mission. The daredevil pilot, however, is conflicted over the mandate since one of the pilots is Bradley "Rooster" Bradshaw (Miles Teller), the son of Maverick's late co-pilot, Goose (Anthony Edwards), who died during the events of "Top Gun," (per Rotten Tomatoes).
Naturally, the booming box office of "Top Gun: Maverick" has fans and the movie industry wondering if there will be another "Top Gun" sequel, and while Cruise has been radio silent on the possibility, it hasn't prevented Teller from talking with the movie icon about the prospects of it.
Teller says he's had 'some conversations' with Cruise about another Top Gun
In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Miles Teller said that another "Top Gun" sequel "would be great but "it's all up to Tom." And while that may sound like a stock answer to a question that Teller and his fellow "Top Gun: Maverick" cast members have likely heard many times before, the actor offered a bit of hope for those fans wanting to soar the skies with Cruise again — "I've been having some conversations with him [Cruise] about it. We'll see."
One big selling point for another "Top Gun" film — for Teller, at least — is "Top Gun: Maverick's" massive worldwide box office take: "That's definitely what my team has been saying for these future negotiations," Teller told ET.
If Cruise is going to take to the skies again for a third "Top Gun" movie, fans are going to have to wait until he finds time in his busy schedule. The actor is currently working on his next "Mission: Impossible" movie "Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning — Part One," due in theaters in July 2023; and "Dead Reckoning — Part Two," which will likely hit the big screen in the summer of 2024 (via IndieWire).
Teller recently starred in the making of "The Godfather" streaming series "The Offer," for Paramount+, and is currently starring opposite Chris Hemsworth in the new Netflix original movie "Spiderhead" — which reteamed the actor with his "Top Gun: Maverick" director Joseph Kosinski (per IMDb).