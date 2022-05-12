Top Gun: Maverick Has Critics All Saying The Same Thing

At the time of this publication, "Top Gun: Maverick" is sitting at a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes with over 40 reviews, but that certainly doesn't mean it will stay that way. Critics' reviews will continue to trickle in over the next few weeks, which could dramatically affect that stellar score. However, from what we can tell from those reviews and reactions on Twitter, it doesn't look like it will drop very much, if at all. Those lucky enough to attend press screenings haven't been shy about sharing their excitement over the Tom Cruise film, with a negative response impossible to find.

"#TopGunMaverick is pure movie magic. It brings us back to another era of blockbusters. Absolutely stunning flight sequences and an emotional core that resonates. See it in IMAX," @SirJeffNelson of Cheat Sheet tweeted. Echoing that sentiment was respected film critic @Lulamaybelle, who wrote, "#TopGunMaverick has stronger internal & external conflicts than the original, but honors, blending past & present into a poignant, powerful thrill ride. Kosinski doesn't emulate Scott, but he innovates & evolves. INCREDIBLE flight & dogfight sequences. Tom Cruise, terrific."

Those who attended press screenings seem unanimous in the fact that this is one heck of a well-rounded movie from start to finish. "Omg #TopGunMaverick tugs at all the emotional heartstrings. It is an absolute blockbuster with heart stopping edge-of-glory tension. Freaking spectacular. The sound. The cinematography and bring tissues for #HoldMyHand. AMAZiNG," @jazzt of Variety tweeted.