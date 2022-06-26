Top Gun: Maverick Just Took Breaking The Box Office To A Whole New Level

"Top Gun: Maverick" brings audiences back into the high-octane world of hot-shot pilot Pete "Maverick" Mitchell (Tom Cruise), who returns to the pilot program where he made his name in 1986's "Top Gun." This time around, it's Maverick's turn to show the youngsters of a new TOPGUN class how it's done. It's hard not to read that plot as a sort of metatextual statement about Cruise, his place in the movie business, and his on-screen relationships with his co-stars, with Cruise often taking on the role of "seasoned pro who knows how to do it all" and working alongside actors who are keen to keep up.

Now, it appears that Cruise and his "Top Gun" character have continued their hot streak, as "Top Gun: Maverick" continues to rack up box office milestones continue just one month weeks after it first hit theaters during Memorial Day weekend. Much like Maverick hitting Mach 10 in the sequel, "Top Gun: Maverick" has crossed a box office threshold that few blockbusters do, and it shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon. It's an impressive feat of commercial success, particularly at a time when Marvel superheroes are dominating multiplexes, but "Top Gun: Maverick" is also busting records amongst the more rarified company of other Cruise vehicles.

If you've been rooting for the movie and the old-school form of big-screen entertainment it represents, you've got reason to celebrate now.