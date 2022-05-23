The One Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Stunt That Almost Took Out Tom Cruise

Per an interview with Empire Online, Cruise, while in character as Ethan Hunt, was required to drive a motorcycle off of a cliff for a stunt included in "Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One." Hunt and Cruise alike would be saved from a long hard fall by a parachute. The actor recalled to the magazine that he had rehearsed the stunt for months, but was concerned about the stunt coming off correctly.

"If the wind was too strong, it would blow me off the ramp," he explained. "The helicopter [filming the stunt] was a problem, because I didn't want to be hammering down that ramp at top speed and get hit by a stone. Or if I departed in a weird way, we didn't know what was going to happen with the bike. I had about six seconds once I departed the ramp to pull the chute and I don't want to get tangled in the bike. If I do, that's not going to end well."

The stunt was described by Empire as one of the most dangerous the actor has ever performed, and also one of the most dangerous ever undertaken in "Mission Impossible" film history. Thankfully for all parties involved, Cruise clearly survived to tell the incredibly dangerous tale, which fans can see briefly at the tail end of the "Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One" trailer.