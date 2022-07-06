Haunting Of Hill House And Midnight Mass Star Henry Thomas Details Why Mike Flanagan Is A Unique Filmmaker - Exclusive

Actor Henry Thomas has proven over the past 40 years that he's capable of making an impact far beyond his iconic portrayal of the boy hero, Elliott, in "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial," turning in memorable performances in such films as "Psycho IV: The Beginning," "Legends of the Fall," and "Gangs of New York." In fact, Thomas is so revered an actor that he's appeared in more than 70 films and television series since his "E.T." days, proving that no single genre can define him.

Thomas just dove into the action thriller genre in earnest for the first time in "Crawlspace" — a new digital video release where he plays an everyday plumber who channels his inner Bruce Willis-slash-John McClane while stuck in a crawlspace beneath a cabin, fending off a pair of bad guys "Die Hard"-style.

The actor's entertaining turn in "Crawlspace" comes after a stretch of acclaimed horror projects series starring Thomas, including the films "Ouija: Origin of Evil," "Gerald's Game," and "Doctor Sleep," as well as the streaming miniseries "The Haunting of Hill House," "The Haunting of Bly Manor," and "Midnight Mass." The common denominator for all those projects is that they're written and directed by horror maestro Mike Flanagan, and Thomas is a troupe member in a cast of eclectic actors who have appeared in nearly all of the filmmaker's projects.

With a starring role in yet another limited series on the way from Flanagan — an adaptation of Edgar Allen Poe's classic chiller "The Fall of the House of Usher" — Thomas revealed what makes working with the writer-director such a thrilling and unique experience.