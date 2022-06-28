Henry Thomas On New Action Film Crawlspace, ET's 40th Anniversary, And More - Exclusive Interview

Having starred in one of the biggest movies of all time as the young hero, Elliott, in director Steven Spielberg's "E.T. the Extraterrestrial," iconic actor Henry Thomas could have easily been stuck in a mold in Hollywood following the release of the 1982 classic. Instead, the actor in the ensuing four decades went on to star in dozens of acclaimed films and television series in several different genres and worked alongside some of the industry's biggest stars and filmmakers.

Thomas has appeared in more than 70 roles since "E.T.," inclulding playing the young Norman Bates — the teen version of the legendary character Anthony Perkins created — in "Psycho IV: The New Beginning." From there, Thomas appeared opposite such stars as Brad Pitt and Anthony Hopkins in director Edward Zwick's searing period epic "Legends of the Fall" and worked under the auspices of filmmaker Martin Scorsese and opposite Leonardo DiCaprio in the sprawling historical drama "Gangs of New York."

In recent years, Thomas has become one of writer-director Mike Flanagan's venerable acting troupe members in the filmmaker's acclaimed horror projects, including the Netflix miniseries "The Haunting of Hill House," "The Haunting of Bly Manor," and "Midnight Mass," as well as the films "Gerald's Game" and "Doctor Sleep." Next up, Thomas will reteam with other such Flanagan favorites as Kate Siegel, Carla Gugino, and Bruce Greenwood in the Netflix miniseries "Fall of the House of Usher," which also stars "Star Wars" icon Mark Hamill.

In the meantime, Thomas is thrilled to explore the action thriller genre in "Crawlspace," new on digital video (Paramount Pictures Home Entertainment). Thomas stars in the film as Robert, a struggling plumber caught in a crawlspace under a cabin after he hears a pair of thugs murder its owner a floor above. After suffering a serious wound at the hands of the criminals, Robert snaps into survival mode and uses his plumber's tools and knowledge to outsmart the killers. Thomas sat down with Looper in an exclusive interview to discuss "Crawlspace," the 40th anniversary of "E.T.," as well as his work with Flanagan and first meeting with Hamill.