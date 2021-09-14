Mike Flanagan Opens Up About Whether We Could See Another Haunting Season

Fans of Mike Flanagan's particular brand of horror are in for a treat on September 24 when Netflix drops the writer-director's latest miniseries, "Midnight Mass." The trailer promises an unnerving tale set on an isolated island with some strong religious components. It's no doubt a thrill for admirers of his previous efforts, but it does also appear to be a definite change of pace.

Flanagan — whose films include "Doctor Sleep" and "Gerald's Game" — made a big impact with the release of his ten-part miniseries "The Haunting of Hill House." Loosely adapted from the Shirley Jackson novel of the same name, the series told a deeply heartfelt story of a family tormented both by their inner demons and some extremely scary ghosts. His follow up, "The Haunting of Bly Manor," similarly took inspiration from "The Turn of the Screw" by Henry James and presented a romantic take on a classic haunted house story. Although the two series weren't narratively related, they clearly exist in the same artistic world.

Even if they are excited to see how "Midnight Mass" differs from his previous efforts, fans of the "Haunting" series are also likely wondering when — or if — Flanagan will be releasing another installment. Flanagan himself spoke to that during a recent chat with Entertainment Weekly and while it's perhaps not the answer that "Haunting" stans were hoping for, it should give them hope for the future.