Henry Thomas On Why His New Action Thriller Crawlspace Is A Plumber's Version Of Die Hard - Exclusive

Veteran actor Henry Thomas has explored several different genres over his illustrious career, which kicked off in a big way in 1982 with his role as Elliott, the boy who befriends a lovable alien in director Steven Spielberg's sci-fi classic "E.T. the Extraterrestrial." From there, Thomas acted in revered period dramas including director Martin Scorsese's "Gangs of New York," and in the last few years, he's teamed with horror maestro Mike Flanagan in such miniseries as "The Haunting of Hill House," "Midnight Mass," and the forthcoming "The Fall of the House of Usher."

Yet for all experiences, Thomas hadn't done much in the action-thriller genre until "Crawlspace," new on digital video from Paramount Pictures Home Entertainment. Thomas stars as Robert, a struggling plumber and new family man who is willing to work for people on credit until they can afford to pay him. Robert's latest job, though, turns out to be much more dangerous than others: As if entering the confines of a dingy crawlspace under a cabin isn't enough, Robert hears a murder taking place on the floor above him.

Since the bad guys who just killed the cabin owner can be identified by Robert, the plumber needs to get very resourceful with his tools of the trade to outsmart them so they can't murder him and recover a load of cash stashed in the crawlspace.