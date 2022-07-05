The Boys' Eric Kripke And Karl Urban On Soldier Boy's Vocals And Jensen Ackles Stories - Exclusive Interview

This interview contains mild spoilers for "The Boys" Season 3, Episode 7.

Eric Kripke has upped the ante from what he could get away with on network TV with shows like "Supernatural" to delightfully twisted levels on "The Boys" — and fans can't get enough. Whether The Deep is getting frisky with sea creatures or a Supe is murdering a nun, the typical TV red tape is almost nonexistent on this Prime Video series.

Fans fell in love with Kripke's incredible worldbuilding through shows like "Supernatural," "Revolution," and "Timeless." However, "The Boys" is his first significant series created for streaming. Fans are getting a glimpse at just how far Kripke can push the envelope without a network peering through the back window — and it's magnificent to watch. In addition to his hefty TV portfolio, Kripke wrote the screenplay for the film "The House with a Clock in Its Walls" along with the 2005 "Boogeyman" series.

Luckily for fans, Kripke often spotlights actors he's previously worked with on new projects, which is how "Supernatural" staple Jensen Ackles became Soldier Boy on "The Boys." Ackles debuted the wicked Supe this season, featuring numerous scenes alongside Karl Urban: The Boys' leader Billy Butcher.

Urban is a Hollywood staple in his own right, having played Julius Caesar in "Xena: Warrior Princess," Eomer in "The Lord of the Rings" trilogy, and Bones in the 2009 "Star Trek" films. He even played Skurge in "Thor: Ragnarok." Urban has been around the Hollywood block more than a few times, and there was no one better to take on the lovably gruff and fairly emotionally stunted role of Billy Butcher.

Unsurprisingly, Ackles and Urban shine together on screen, but it sounds like their offscreen dynamic was a tad less explosive than their onscreen counterparts. What better way for Soldier Boy to wade through his emotional trauma than by releasing a slew of problematic (and terrible) music videos? Looper spoke to Urban and Kripke during an exclusive interview where the duo dished on working with Jensen Ackles. Kripke also mapped out his inspiration for Soldier Boy's vocal performances, revealed why he made Ackles a bad onscreen singer again, and even shed some light on that nun murder scene.