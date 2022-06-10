Karl Urban Reveals What It Was Like Working With Jensen Ackles On The Boys - Exclusive

Ackles' reputation as a professional yet fun co-star proceeds him, and Kripke made sure to talk him up to "The Boys" cast. As Urban said, "I loved working with Jensen. I was warned by Eric that he was a great guy and a real solid professional player, and Jensen came to set and was immediately part of the family. He fit in like he'd been there since day one." Given that Ackles has directed more than a few TV episodes himself and is helming the production side of things for the "Supernatural" prequel "The Winchesters," the actor is a pro at improvising — both in scenes and coming up with solutions to any given problem onset.

"And I think one of the aspects that I really most appreciated about him when we were working is he has this innate ability to look at a situation. And if, for whatever reason, there is something that's not working, he will come up with some pretty solid ideas as to how to make it work. And he proved himself to be a valued member of the team, and I certainly hope that we get the opportunity to work with him again," Urban explained. He then added, "And in terms of him cracking jokes, I could always remember, pretty much at the end of every single take, Jensen would do some wacky thing and crack the crew up, and he was good to have around." It's good to hear that Ackles' jokester status and penchants for pranks are living on in his post-"Supernatural" work. And hopefully, Ackles will be on "The Boys" for a long time to come.

New episodes of "The Boys" stream Fridays on Prime Video.