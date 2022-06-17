Chace Crawford Reveals Why He Told His Family Not To Watch The Boys Season 3 - Exclusive

"The Boys" gets weirder and weirder every season, and the jaw-dropping off-the-wall moments don't seem to be stopping any time soon. Eric Kripke is no stranger to network TV red tape, and he's well-known for testing the waters of what he can get away with in his shows. Now, with a dream service like Prime Video, where the characters can drop the F-bomb every five seconds, it seems like the sky (or the ocean) is the limit for how "The Boys" can push the envelope. Although fans might be horrified at times, they also can't get enough of the series' raunchiest and most bizarre moments.

Chace Crawford's character, The Deep, has had some of the most uncomfortable moments in the show right from the very first season when he agrees to titillate a dolphin. Um, what? Well, things are getting even more perverse for The Deep this season, and Crawford doesn't want his family anywhere near the third season. C'mon, there's literally an episode called "Herogasm." Would you want your family tuning into that? Crawford's answer to that is a vehement "No."

During an exclusive interview with Looper, Chace Crawford revealed why he told his family to tune out of "The Boys" Season 3 while co-star Claudia Doumit teased him about it.