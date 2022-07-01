Black Bird's Taron Egerton May Be Joining The MCU In A Crucial Role

That's right, bub. Taron Egerton reportedly confirmed in his interview with The New York Times that Kevin Feige had reached out and met with him over possibly taking over the legendary Wolverine role made famous by "X-Men" star Hugh Jackman. However, nothing is set in stone just yet.

"I'd be excited but I'd be apprehensive as well," explained Egerton. "Because Hugh is so associated with the role that I'd wonder if it'd be very difficult for someone else to do it. But hopefully if it does come around, they'll give me a shot."

Ever since 2017's "Logan," film and comics fans have continually speculated over who could possibly fill Jackman's revered superhero shoes following his record-breaking 17-year run as the character, which started with 2000's "X-Men." A number of different actors have been reportedly in the running to be Jackman's replacement for several years now, including Egerton, Tom Hardy, and Oscar Isaac. In early June 2022, fan art released online depicted Isaac as Wolverine after the actor came out earlier in the year and said he had always wanted to play him. "Wolverine's a little guy, at least in the comics he was," Isaac told Esquire in March 2022. "You know, furry and angry? I can relate to that."

Egerton has previously shot down reports saying he was in talks with Marvel to become its new Logan, but has always maintained that he'd be interested if ever offered the part. "There's no truth in it," Egerton said on "The One Show" in February 2022 (via Digital Spy). "It would, be, obviously, really exciting ... To play a role where you play to such a huge audience. Those movies are the most-watched movies in the world. It's a great thrill, and it's a great part."