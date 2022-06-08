Black Bird Trailer Offers First Glimpses Of Ray Liotta's Posthumous Performance

News of longtime Hollywood star Ray Liotta's death became public on May 26. Since this was seemingly unexpected, at least by his peers in the film industry, a number of roles that were either planned or in-progress immediately became impacted. For instance, Liotta at one point expressed interest to Charlie Day about appearing on "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia." While this wasn't yet a sure thing, the idea is now, of course, relegated entirely to the realm of what-ifs.

Meanwhile, a number of films featuring Liotta were at various stages of production at the time of his death. For example, initial filming and reshoots on "El Tonto" — Day's directorial debut, which established the link between the two actors — both seem to have wrapped (via The Hollywood Reporter). His work on a number of other projects including "Dangerous Waters" and "April 29, 1992," however, will remain incomplete.

While Liotta's role in "El Tonto" can only be presumed to be finished, his work on an upcoming Apple TV+ miniseries titled "Black Bird" is confirmed to be a done deal (via Variety). Those interested in seeing Liotta in one of his final projects now have their first look at him in action after Apple released its first trailer for the show on June 8.