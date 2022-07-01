The Stranger Things 4 Complete Soundtrack Reveals All The Sick Cuts You Might Have Missed

According to iTunes, the new "Stranger Things 4" album includes six new songs in addition to the already-iconic tracks from earlier in the season, which were released on a separate soundtrack. The Vol. 2 setlist, as in the past, plays a pivotal role in the ongoing story and series finale. Take Metallica's "Master of Puppets" for instance, which gets introduced in Chapter 9, "The Piggyback," and is strategically played by heavy metal rocker and Season 4 debut character Eddie Munson (Joe Quinn) in a bid to distract and draw out evil creatures within the Upside Down. We first see Munson shredding the song's legendary opening guitar riff before the actual Metallica track begins to play.

"My god, was it used brilliantly," said Redditor u/n0obie in a "Stranger Things" discussion thread on July 1. "I've been waiting for this show to really use Metallica and not just kinda have it in the background," the fan added. "They definitely did the song justice."

In addition to "Master of Puppets," the completed Season 4 soundtrack also comes with an extended version of the Vol.1 Bryce Miller and Alloy Tracks remix of Journey's classic hit, "Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)," which features a rare performance by the band's original singer, Steve Perry. "I was stunned at how cool it was," Perry said in a statement about the Vol. 1 "Stranger Things" remix by Miller and Tracks (via Variety). "I had an idea for an extended version, so I called Bryce and we assembled our extended remix."

Other songs included on the completed Season 4 album include Rick Derringer's 1970s hit "Rock and Roll, Hoochie Koo," the classic James Taylor song "Fire and Rain," Siouxsie and the Banshees' 1981 track "Spellbound," and Moby's "When It's Cold I'd Like to Die" from his 1995 album "Everything Is Wrong," which was also famously used in the last season of "The Sopranos" (via YouTube).