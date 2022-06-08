How Kate Bush Really Feels About Stranger Things' Use Of Running Up That Hill

Season 4 of Netflix's "Stranger Things" has, so far, been a streaming tour de force, with more minutes watched than Disney's "Obi-Wan Kenobi" and anything else that's come out over the past two years, according to a recent Deadline report. So, naturally, it should come as no surprise that the show's most prominent needle drop — "Running Up That Hill" by Kate Bush — has also seen a massive surge in popularity these past few weeks, especially considering it plays a pivotal role in the final moments of Episode 4, "Chapter Four: Dear Billy."

According to a Variety report on the song's recent success, listeners have launched the 1985 track into the Top 10 in 34 countries, including the U.S., New Zealand, and Germany. Additionally, "Running Up That Hill" wound up peaking at No. 8 in the second week of June — a vast improvement on the No. 30 spot the song debuted at on the Hot 100 in 1985, per Billboard.

While it's obvious what listeners think about "Running Up That Hill" and its extensive use in "Stranger Things," fans may be wondering how Bush feels about the song's resurgence in pop culture and its subsequent boom in popularity. Because of this, the typically quiet artist has decided to release an extremely rare statement revealing her true feelings on the now-iconic "Stranger Things" connection.