Stranger Things 4 Volume 1 Has Critics All Saying The Same Thing

"Stranger Things" fans have had to wait a long time for new episodes of the popular Netflix original series. The sci-fi drama's third and most recent season premiered on Netflix in July of 2019, a little less than two years after its sophomore season made its debut in October of 2017. The show's third season received largely positive reviews from critics, though, it currently ranks as the lowest season of "Stranger Things" on Rotten Tomatoes.

The season ended with a few unexpected cliffhangers, and fans have been left to spend a majority of the past three years speculating about the answers and questions that the show's fourth season would, hopefully, provide. Now, that wait is nearly over, with "Stranger Things 4 Vol. 1" set to premiere on the streaming service on Friday, May 27. On that date, the series will return with the first seven installments of its nine-episode fourth season, all of which boast runtimes ranging from 76 minutes to 98 minutes long (via Forbes). The season's final two installments, meanwhile, will premiere on Friday, July 1, and are expected to be similarly supersized in both scope and length.

Fortunately, it sounds like "Stranger Things 4 Vol. 1" may actually manage to live up to fans' lofty expectations, though, there may also be some who find themselves disappointed by the series' long-awaited fourth season.