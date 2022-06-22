Ms. Marvel's Travina Springer Details How The Comics Inspired Her Take On Tyesha Hillman - Exclusive

When it comes to bringing an already established character to life, some actors choose to do research while others opt to come in with fresh eyes. On which method Springer chose to go with, the actress said, "I absolutely did research. I dived in as soon as I found out about the project. I researched and found as many issues of "Ms. Marvel" as I could. And it's so good, there's so much richness in the source material." She added, "So yes, I did a lot of background on Tyesha to find out who she was, and I was thrilled to discover there were a lot of things that were similar, also things that were different [about her], but things that I understood about her too. I think the comics are so great ... and it's a treat to be able to have source material because [in] a lot of [projects] you don't have anything."

Every actor wants to add something of their own to a character — whether it's new or an adaptation from something that already exists. Springer explained, "It's like this is my interpretation. So it's a nice Cliff's Notes to pull from and then make your own spin [on it] because 'Ms. Marvel' is inspired by the source material. That's exciting."