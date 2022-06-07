Ms. Marvel Comic Co-Creator Sana Amanat On The Disney+ Series And The Changes From The Comics - Exclusive Interview

You helped bring "Ms. Marvel" to life in the comics. What has it been like seeing her come to life in the show, and why do you think Iman Vellani was the right person to bring Kamala to life?

It was amazing seeing the entire comic come to life. It was amazing, and it was really emotional, actually. I feel very, very thrilled that she's out in the world in such a big way. It's always been my hope that we make a show out of her. It's wild that I get to be a part of it.

Meeting Iman was meant to be. She is the perfect Kamala. She is so vibrant and so funny and sweet and very talented and smart — and such a huge fan herself. It's fun to see all these different elements. We've learned so much from her, as I feel like she's probably learned from us. But I feel very lucky to have met Iman and have her in our lives.

Kamala's powers and origin story are altered a little bit from the source material. How was that decided on, and what do you think of the changes and how they impact the visual experience?

The power change was linked to larger stories in the Marvel universe. We thought that [it] would be fun to explore that and also link her powers more to her cultural and familial heritage. It's a different take on the powers. Visually, there [are] a lot of visual similarities and because we can do some fun things ... I like to say it feels a little "Spider-Man"-y because you can jump on a platform and [throw] a big fist and grab a shield and flip it around. It also feels very playful [in] the way that the comics felt playful. It has the essence of what the comics were all about, but at the same time, we're evolving it in a really fun way for more stories in Kamala's life.