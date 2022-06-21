Amazon's The Rings Of Power Reveals Its Take On Lord Of The Rings' Most Abundant Monster

Amazon Studio's enormously expensive, highly-anticipated "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" series is quickly approaching its September 2 premiere date. The streaming giant has been slowly releasing little tidbits of information about different aspects of the show in the lead-up to that date, like the gripping first trailer released during the 2022 Super Bowl. So far, that breadcrumb trail has included a solid dose of intel. We've learned a lot about the proto-Hobbit Harfoots that the creators have developed for the show. We've also heard about things like the importance of language for the story, why the show has a massive budget, and how the narrative will be condensed to a much shorter timeline than Tolkien's nearly 3,500-year original chronology.

While we've seen plenty of updates about the Amazon adaptation's protagonists, though, we haven't seen much in the way of its antagonists. Sure, there is a glimpse of an ice troll from the first trailer. And, of course, the old man in the fire from that footage could be read as imposing. But there have been pitifully few details about who our heroes will be facing — until now.

On June 21, an exclusive report from IGN has given us our first real look at a creature that sprang from the mind of J.R.R. Tolkien and found a home on the page in the 20th century. The report draws information from an interview with Jamie Wilson, the head of the prosthetic department on "The Rings of Power," as well as executive producer Lindsey Weber — both of whom dish out plenty of grizzly details.