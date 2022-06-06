The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power's Harfoots Finally Revealed

According to Sir Lenny, the Harfoots are going to give us an interesting dose of lighthearted Hobbit fun in a more primitive, nomadic setting. In the words of the actor, "We're a nomadic tribe, moving with the weather and the fertility of the crops. We have big caravans on wooden wheels and we're very good at hiding things, because humans are much bigger than us and bring trouble."

This sentiment rings true with Tolkien's well-established attitude of Hobbits disliking adventures and avoiding "Big Folk" whenever they could. Even so, Henry drops hints about at least some Halfling adventures to come in "Rings of Power." He says, "We're the traditional Tolkien little guy. Traditionally, the little people in this world provide comedy but also get to be incredibly brave. You're going to see us run the full gamut of emotions and actions in this adventure."

This concept of "the traditional Tolkien little guy" is an important one throughout "The Lord of the Rings" and "The Hobbit" stories. The Hobbits in those adventures aren't just doing epically awesome things like destroying Rings and stabbing Witch-kings. They also offer a small, relatable perspective from which we lowly members of the audience can experience a story much bigger than the Hobbits ... and ourselves. However, in Tolkien's actual writings, Hobbits are absent from the Second Age, where "Rings of Power" takes place — or at least, they aren't in the recorded writings of that time. This leaves a host of more inaccessible characters to work with, which could quickly make the entire narrative too lofty to draw in a large audience.

The addition of Tolkien's "little guys," albeit in the guise of proto-Hobbit Harfoots, is a smart move that should make the entire experience more relatable.