Amazon's The Rings Of Power Confirmed To Draw A Key Detail From Tolkien's Appendices

During her interview with Inverse, Leith McPherson gave plenty of insights into a few language-specific sections of the appendices located at the end of J. R. R. Tolkien's "The Return of the King" that appear to have been front and center to her work as a dialect coach on "The Rings of Power."

Tolkien was a philologist (per The New York Times). No, that isn't a fancy medical term or a word describing a strange, viscous throat condition. It's an academic field of study that focuses not just on the spoken word, but the history, development, structure, and relationships of languages themselves. Not surprisingly, the ability to be a dialect coach on the set of a Tolkien project carries uniquely special weight, and McPherson is clearly aware of that. She singles out the appendices of "The Lord of the Rings" as a place where Tolkien speaks right to her.

Those appendices consist of six sections titled A through F. They cover everything from timelines and family trees to brief chronological histories to the story of Aragorn and Arwen ... as well as languages. There is a lot in there about language and speech in Middle-earth.

Throughout these appendices, Tolkien (as the narrator) remains an in-story and unbiased observer. Hence, he starts Appendix E (which McPherson specifically highlights) with the line: "The Westron or Common Speech has been entirely translated into English equivalents." He goes on to describe how to pronounce consonants and vowels, what letter combinations are diphthongs (i.e. pronounced as a single syllable), and where to stress words. This is the playground within which the author thrived, and it's the primary element that gives his world its distinctly deep flare.

According to McPherson, this linguistic source material is where the show will really strive to honor Tolkien's work.