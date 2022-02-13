Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power Trailer Is A Revelation For Tolkien Fans

"Lord of the Rings" fans have been waiting patiently to get their first look at Amazon's "The Rings of Power" TV series, largely because the studio has kept the show shrouded in secrecy ever since it first acquired the rights back in 2017. Recently, the drip became a veritable trickle thanks to an extensive Vanity Fair article that gave fans a glorious insight into the Second Age of Middle-earth. Yes, the new series takes place 2,000 years before Frodo Baggins' (Elijah Wood) quest to Mordor. Showrunner Patrick McKay even revealed that the series revolves around the original set of rings that were forged by the Elves, and what happened to the races who owned them.

"The Rings of Power" has amassed an interesting cast, with the likes of "Saint Maud" star Morfydd Clark plaing the Lady of the Lothlórien woods, Galadriel, and "Game of Thrones" alum Robert Aramayo stepping into Elrond's elven boots. The first photos from the series show Clark in battle-armor, while Araymayo's young Elrond sits in a sunny field dressed in flowing robes. It definitely looks like the world created by famed author J. R. R. Tolkien, all right, but stills can only reveal so much about a TV series.

Thankfully, the first trailer for "Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" has finally arrived online thanks to the Super Bowl. And why shouldn't the most expensive TV show in history get to share the most expensive advertising platform of the year?