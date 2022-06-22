Ted Raimi Reveals Why He's Cool With Playing A Demented Character In The Quarry - Exclusive

The irony of actor Ted Raimi's career is that when fans have seen him in horror films or TV shows, he generally plays a good guy. Sure, Raimi suited up as the demonically possessed Henrietta opposite Bruce Campbell's chainsaw-handed antihero, Ash Williams, in the "Evil Dead" universe, but he's also done some lighter turns on the flip side. That includes a short turn as Ash's co-worker at S-Mart in "Army of Darkness" and Ash's high school buddy, Chet Kaminski, in "Ash vs Evil Dead," as well as a trio of roles in Campbell's meta horror-comedy "My Name Is Bruce."

As for the really scary parts, Raimi told Looper in an exclusive interview, he wasn't pegged for playing frightening characters until he started doing dramas.

"If you do follow horror, you'd see me play all these wacky characters, and then [I'm] doing this. But in [the] more dramatic stuff I've done in the last few years, I have played primarily these sorts of demented people — deviants and creeps," Raimi said. "It happens that way to character actors when they get to be a certain age — my face starts to crag out. When it does, they're like, 'Right. You're not cute and cuddly anymore. You look weird, so we're going to put you in weird stuff,' and that's absolutely great and fine by me."

Raimi is continuing his wicked ways in "The Quarry," a multiplayer, interactive video game where the actor plays Travis, a menacing sheriff in the small, upstate New York town of North Kill. Along with other terrifying characters in the game, Sheriff Travis threatens the lives of a group of nine camp counselors trying to survive the night in a remote wooded area.

The difference between Raimi's turns in his "Evil Dead" projects and "The Quarry" is that while the "Evil Dead" saga is a combination of horror and comedy, the latter is of the straight-up horror variety — and the actor feels right at home delivering the scares.