Ted Raimi Reveals Why Until Dawn Inspired Him In Joining The Quarry - Exclusive

With a history that includes the "Evil Dead" franchise, the Bruce Campbell meta horror comedy "My Name is Bruce," and most recently an episode of "Creepshow," actor Ted Raimi has no doubt worked hard to obtain his iconic status in the horror genre in both film and television over the past 40 years. Not resting on his laurels, though, Raimi has been looking for new avenues of horror to explore, which has led him to "The Quarry," a new, interactive video game that finds the actor in a much different creative space than before.

In "The Quarry," Raimi stars as Trevor, a creepy sheriff in the small town of North Kill — one in a group of terrifying people who nine camp counselors encounter during a deadly night in a remote, wooded area of upstate New York. "The Quarry" attracted a lot of attention leading up to its release since it's the follow-up game to the worldwide smash "Until Dawn" — a 2015 video game about a group of eight young adults who try surviving a harrowing night at a distant mountain retreat.

Among the faithful fans of "Until Dawn" is Raimi, but for reasons that go beyond what players generally expect out of a horror video game.