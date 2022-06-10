Ted Raimi Discusses His First Foray Into Motion Capture With The Quarry Video Game And More - Exclusive Interview

When I think of you in a horror project, there's the cursed Henrietta in the "Evil Dead" saga, but in human form, you've played some pretty good guys. You're Chet Kaminski in "Ash vs Evil Dead," you're Ash's buddy at S-Mart in "Army of Darkness" ... but now, as I've seen you referred to, you're "the creepy cop, Travis."

That's appropriate.

You're not such a good guy in "The Quarry." That must be a welcome change for you to take on that menacing sort of character.

I know you're a big horror guy and you follow horror. If you do follow horror, you'd see me play all these wacky characters, and then [I'm] doing this. But in [the] more dramatic stuff I've done in the last few years, I have played primarily these sorts of demented people — deviants and creeps. It happens that way to character actors when they get to be a certain age — my face starts to crag out. When it does, they're like, "Right. You're not cute and cuddly anymore. You look weird, so we're going to put you in weird stuff," and that's absolutely great and fine by me.

This is the first major horror thing I've done where I'm again playing these rather maniacal and frightening characters. It's a lot of fun and I love it. I wouldn't have it any other way, because growing up as a little 10-year-old kid — the stars when I was 10 to 13 or whatever — the stars of my day were Christopher Reeve and Bill Bixby and guys like that. They were very straight, handsome guys, and I knew I wasn't that person.

I always gravitated toward the character actors. I was the fan, in those days, of guys like Bill McKinney and Strother Martin. I was like, "I want to be like that guy. I don't want to be like Christopher Reeve, I want to be like Strother Martin." Be careful what you wish for as a child because it will come to fruition if you're not too careful as an adult — but it's exactly what I wanted, so I'm very grateful.