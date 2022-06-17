Chris Pratt And Bryce Dallas Howard On Working With The OG Jurassic Park Cast In Jurassic World Dominion - Exclusive

If you weren't yelling "define the relationship" whenever Pratt and Howard graced the screen in the first two "Jurassic World" movies, were you even watching the same movie? Now that Claire and Owen have adopted Maisie, their dynamic is a bit more established, Howard explained. " It's the first time in the 'Jurassic World' franchise when the question isn't between Owen and Claire, 'Will they or won't they?' It's pretty clear that they're a couple," Howard said. "They're together. There's actually a hilarious line that Justice Smith [Franklin Webb] says where he's like, 'Aren't you guys still a weird thing?' And we are. Now, we're parents."

Pratt added, "Hot mom and dad chemistry," and Howard quipped back, "Weird mom and dad chemistry." Pratt even noted that the new dynamic grosses Maisie out when the onscreen couple kisses. He said, "It's nice because beautifully, that 'Will they, won't they' sexual chemistry that many of these films have, is left to two real pros with Sam Neill and Laura Dern, and boy, talk about some red hot chemistry right there. Watching them on screen is amazing."

While most action franchises don't necessarily give fans a beginning, middle, and end in the romance department, "Jurassic World" really nails this concept — and Pratt agrees. "Our relationship is actually and wonderfully evolved in a way that it's not just about a guy getting a girl or whatever, as it was in the first movie," he noted. "It's really turned into a relationship and a couple that [has] to put the needs of their youngster before themselves and who desperately care about the well being of one another. It's an equal team."

"Jurassic World Dominion" is now playing in theaters.