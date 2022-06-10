Laura Dern Describes Steven Spielberg's Phone Call Asking Her To Join Jurassic World Dominion
When Steven Spielberg calls you on the phone and asks you to do something, it's usually a good idea to do it. "Jurassic Park" staple Laura Dern had that very experience when the esteemed director called her up to reprise her role as Dr. Ellie Sattler in "Jurassic World Dominion." Like her co-star Sam Neill (Alan Grant), Dern didn't appear in the "Jurassic World" trilogy prior to the third film. And until now, fans haven't seen the iconic duo tussle with some dinos since the third installment of "Jurassic Park" in 2001. Yet over 20 years later, fans are just as invested as they were at the close of the original trilogy. With a bond this strong, it feels like they never left the franchise. But now, they're coming home.
During an exclusive interview with our sister site Slashfilm, Laura Dern recalled that fateful phone call with her former director and described the passion and enthusiasm from everyone involved with "Jurassic World Dominion" that convinced her to appear in the film.
The famous Spielberg phone call
On the phone call with Steven Spielberg formally asking Dern to appear in "Jurassic World Dominion," the actress said, "It was passionate, and excited, and interested in the world of possibility of who Dr. Sattler would be today. If my buddies Alan Grant and Ian Malcolm were to join, would I entertain this conversation?"
Taking the phone call in the first place was never a question for Dern, but she didn't know right away if she would sign on. Dern noted, "When a master like Steven is that enthusiastic, you wouldn't say no to the conversation at all." The enthusiasm of everyone involved was infectious, and it didn't take much to convince the actress to come back as Sattler.
Even more, Director Colin Trevorrow wanted Dern to have some autonomy and input over where Ellie would be today. "Then to be met with [producer] Frank Marshall's passion, and the incredible, open-minded, and collaborative willingness of Colin Trevorrow to say, 'Who should she be today? What's important to you? Here's the story I'm imagining. Where else can we bring all you would want to it?'" Dern recalled. "I mean, it was just such an amazingly warm and inviting familial creation and experiment to bring these characters back. I was so grateful, and that made it really exciting." Fans are no doubt just as thrilled to see Dr. Ellie Sattler back in action in "Jurassic World Dominion" alongside her former co-stars.
"Jurassic World Dominion" is now playing in theaters.