Laura Dern Describes Steven Spielberg's Phone Call Asking Her To Join Jurassic World Dominion

On the phone call with Steven Spielberg formally asking Dern to appear in "Jurassic World Dominion," the actress said, "It was passionate, and excited, and interested in the world of possibility of who Dr. Sattler would be today. If my buddies Alan Grant and Ian Malcolm were to join, would I entertain this conversation?"

Taking the phone call in the first place was never a question for Dern, but she didn't know right away if she would sign on. Dern noted, "When a master like Steven is that enthusiastic, you wouldn't say no to the conversation at all." The enthusiasm of everyone involved was infectious, and it didn't take much to convince the actress to come back as Sattler.

Even more, Director Colin Trevorrow wanted Dern to have some autonomy and input over where Ellie would be today. "Then to be met with [producer] Frank Marshall's passion, and the incredible, open-minded, and collaborative willingness of Colin Trevorrow to say, 'Who should she be today? What's important to you? Here's the story I'm imagining. Where else can we bring all you would want to it?'" Dern recalled. "I mean, it was just such an amazingly warm and inviting familial creation and experiment to bring these characters back. I was so grateful, and that made it really exciting." Fans are no doubt just as thrilled to see Dr. Ellie Sattler back in action in "Jurassic World Dominion" alongside her former co-stars.

"Jurassic World Dominion" is now playing in theaters.