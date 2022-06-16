Better Call Saul's Final Season Was Nearly Canceled Following Bob Odenkirk's Heart Attack

According to Peter Gould, Bob Odenkirk's wife Naomi was against the idea of throwing the "Nobody" actor into the "Better Call Saul" deep end so soon after his health scare. Then there was the issue of the cast and crew having to deal with the trauma of seeing Odenkirk go down while on set (via People).

"We shut down for a little while, obviously," Gould told The Hollywood Reporter. "We all had access to counseling, and we were all waiting for the news of how he was doing ... When we found out he was going to come back, we didn't know what it would be like." Describing the reaction from Odenkirk's wife to his plea for scripts, Gould said, "[Naomi] was in the background saying, 'Don't send scripts.'"

Luckily for fans, Season 6 of "Better Call Saul" was a go, though Gould stressed that it wouldn't have been possible to push forward without Odenkirk. "I don't know if I've answered the question about backup plans, but there can be none," he concluded. "We wouldn't have had a show. We would've scrapped the whole thing."

Looking back on the heart attack he suffered in 2021, Odenkirk said that he barely remembers anything about the medical emergency or what happened in the ensuing week-and-a-half, but has since learned to be more grateful for his life situation in general. "I think people do have epiphanies when they have a near-death experience, and oftentimes, it's 'I have to change something,'" he told Hoda Kotb during an appearance on "Today," as quoted by People. "And I think my epiphany is I have to appreciate what I have, because it's really great and I have really great people around me."