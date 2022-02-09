Bob Odenkirk Finally Opens Up About His On-Set Heart Attack Filming Better Call Saul

Television and comedy fans were given a scare on July 27, 2021, when Variety reported that "Better Call Saul" star Bob Odenkirk was hospitalized after a heart attack while filming Season 6 of the show for AMC. Thankfully, Odenkirk recovered, and he described the incident as a "small heart attack" on Twitter just three days later. It's unclear how much Odenkirk's heart attack and subsequent break from production affected filming "Better Call Saul" Season 6 — while Odenkirk returned in September 2021, actor Tony Dalton, who plays Lalo Salamanca, said in August during Odenkirk's absence that the show was still filming scenes that did not feature the main character (via Quien).

"Better Call Saul" is one of the many television shows that experienced a longer-than-expected hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic — its Season 5 finale aired all the way back in April 2020. Fortunately, it appears that the show's final season, which promises to wrap up Saul Goodman's story, will air in the near future. The show recently released a short teaser trailer showing the Salamanca twins arriving at a nondescript crime scene without a specific air date attached to the final season, but the clip implored fans to "mark [their] calendar." Some viewers even theorized that a release date of April 18 is hidden in the teaser (via Digital Spy).

With the end of the road approaching for Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould's drug-fueled, fictional Albuquerque, New Mexico, Odenkirk is talking about "Better Call Saul" in interviews, and he recently opened up about the details of his heart attack.